MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) & Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) Head to Head Contrast

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Soluna and MSP Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

15.2% of Soluna shares are held by institutional investors. 61.8% of Soluna shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Soluna has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Soluna and MSP Recovery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soluna $14.35 million 3.19 -$5.26 million N/A N/A MSP Recovery N/A N/A $3.21 million N/A N/A

MSP Recovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Soluna.

Profitability

This table compares Soluna and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soluna -63.62% -34.10% -24.62% MSP Recovery N/A 3.93% 2.94%

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc. builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc. provides healthcare claims recovery and data analytics services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company uses its data and analytics to identify and recover improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health insurers. It also offers Chase to pay service, which assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and avoid making a wrongful payment. The company also offers LifeWallet platform to organize and facilitate access to users' medical records. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

