Nafter (NAFT) Price Tops $0.0011

Nafter (NAFT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Nafter has a market capitalization of $548,230.66 and approximately $19,225.00 worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nafter has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Nafter coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001971 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00033580 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000571 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nafter Coin Profile

Nafter (CRYPTO:NAFT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2021. Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp.

Nafter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nafter is an online NFT marketplace where creators and fans can interact, sell, and collect unique content. Every picture tells a story and, using Nafter, influencers, and creators can sell unique NFTs to their fans, each of whom can own a slice of the story.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nafter directly using US dollars.

