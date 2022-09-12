NAOS Finance (NAOS) Trading Down 2.3% This Week

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. NAOS Finance has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $54,636.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NAOS Finance has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s genesis date was April 28th, 2021. NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,276,196 coins. The official website for NAOS Finance is naos.finance. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance.

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NAOS Finance facilitates DeFi lenders and SME borrowers to allow both parties to interact in a permission-less manner on the blockchain. It enables the origination and funding of loans without traditional intermediaries. NAOS Finance provides lenders with stable and recurring income streams while also connecting the on-chain world with much bigger off-chain opportunities.”

