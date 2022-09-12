NerveNetwork Hits One Day Trading Volume of $287,923.00 (NVT)

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. NerveNetwork has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $287,923.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NerveNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NerveNetwork alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00743179 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00167376 BTC.

NerveNetwork Profile

NVT uses the hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem.For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains.Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT).Proof of Credit (PoC) is a special PoS protocol where the credit is a special kind of stake quantifying whether the node's activity is beneficial to the system. Any nodes cannot change their credits arbitrarily.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NerveNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NerveNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NerveNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NerveNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.