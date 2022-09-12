Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,659,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,395 shares during the period. Nestlé comprises approximately 1.6% of First Manhattan Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $476,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter worth $156,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 3,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 18.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $3.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.62. 382,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,534. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $106.67 and a 12 month high of $141.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
