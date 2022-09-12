Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,659,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,395 shares during the period. Nestlé comprises approximately 1.6% of First Manhattan Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $476,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter worth $156,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 3,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 18.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $3.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.62. 382,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,534. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $106.67 and a 12 month high of $141.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nestlé Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.29.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

