NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock Price Up 7%

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.18 and last traded at $32.86. Approximately 4,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 497,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.97.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,615.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,615.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $254,175.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetScout Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,640,000 after buying an additional 90,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,904,000 after buying an additional 190,432 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,698,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,886,000 after purchasing an additional 312,953 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,993,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,187,000 after purchasing an additional 65,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,208,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,458,000 after purchasing an additional 394,434 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.