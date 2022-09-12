Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Trading Up 7.1%

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.04 and last traded at $53.04. Approximately 13,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 562,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.51.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Nevro to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.10. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.73%. The business had revenue of $104.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Nevro by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

