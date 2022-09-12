New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NFE. Barclays increased their target price on New Fortress Energy to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.53.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $584.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,471 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.