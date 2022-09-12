NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) & Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Head-To-Head Analysis

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) and Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Horizon Group Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Residential Trust $219.24 million 6.33 $23.04 million $0.81 66.80 Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NexPoint Residential Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

91.2% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NexPoint Residential Trust and Horizon Group Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Residential Trust 0 3 4 0 2.57 Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus price target of $80.83, suggesting a potential upside of 49.39%. Given NexPoint Residential Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NexPoint Residential Trust is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Horizon Group Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Residential Trust 8.68% 4.42% 0.99% Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NexPoint Residential Trust beats Horizon Group Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

About Horizon Group Properties

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, and development of shopping centers in the United States. It operates through a subsidiary, Horizon Group Properties LP. Horizon Group Properties was founded in 1998 and is based in Rosemont, Illinois with additional offices in Muskegon, Michigan and Chicago, Illinois. Horizon Group Properties Inc. (OTCPK: HGPI) operates independently of Prime Retail Inc. as of June 17, 1998.

