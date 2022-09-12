NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Trimmed by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,464,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,942,371 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.0% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of NextEra Energy worth $623,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $90.31. 64,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,527,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.99 and its 200-day moving average is $80.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $177.44 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

