Nord Finance Price Up 15% Over Last 7 Days (NORD)

Nord Finance (NORD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001285 BTC on exchanges. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $206,717.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,482,082 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nord Finance’s official website is nordfinance.io.

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps.”

