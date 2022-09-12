Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Purchased by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares during the quarter. Northwest Pipe makes up 1.6% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned about 1.76% of Northwest Pipe worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

Northwest Pipe stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.75. 268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,483. The firm has a market cap of $335.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.76. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Profile

In related news, Director Richard A. Roman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $80,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,471.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

