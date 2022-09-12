Novo (NOVO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $224.67 Million

Novo (NOVO) traded up 2,239.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Novo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Novo has a market capitalization of $224.67 million and $228,060.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Novo has traded 19,787.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002271 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00747471 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014394 BTC.
Novo Profile
Novo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Novo’s official Twitter account is @novocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Novo’s official website is novocurrency.com. The Reddit community for Novo is https://reddit.com/r/novocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Novo is www.facebook.com/novocurrency.
Novo Coin Trading
