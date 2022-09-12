Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL) Insider Acquires A$65,100.00 in Stock

Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Rubinsztein bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$65,100.00 ($45,524.48).
Jonathan Rubinsztein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 8th, Jonathan Rubinsztein bought 100,000 shares of Nuix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.71 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$70,600.00 ($49,370.63).
Nuix Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Nuix Company Profile
Nuix Limited provides investigative analytics and intelligence software solutions in Australia and internationally. The company offers Nuix Workstation, a solution for processing file formats and source types into meaningful information by capturing the content, metadata, and context of each item; Nuix Discover that provides processing, analytics, and machine learning-powered review in a single platform; and Nuix Investigate, a solution which extracts, correlates, and contextualizes various types of data across people, objects, locations, and events.
See Also
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
Receive News & Ratings for Nuix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.