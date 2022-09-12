Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.

NXC opened at $13.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 9.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

