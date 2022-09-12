Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance
NXC opened at $13.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $17.00.
About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
