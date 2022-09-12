NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 11831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
NV Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$4.80 million and a PE ratio of -1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10.
About NV Gold
NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.
Read More
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
Receive News & Ratings for NV Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.