NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 11831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

NV Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$4.80 million and a PE ratio of -1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10.

About NV Gold

(Get Rating)

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NV Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.