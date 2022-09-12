Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.33, but opened at $27.47. Oak Street Health shares last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 3,223 shares trading hands.

Specifically, COO Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 586,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,101,551. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 586,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,101,551. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 100,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $3,070,219.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,193,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,370,869.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,248,523 shares of company stock valued at $206,854,025 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.17). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

