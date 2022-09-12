OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

OCFC opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.83.

OceanFirst Financial Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.49%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OceanFirst Financial news, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $198,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,806.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,069.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 753,686 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after purchasing an additional 54,941 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 815,476 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after buying an additional 19,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.