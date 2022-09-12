Odyssey (OCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $781,311.62

Odyssey (OCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $781,311.62 and approximately $150,881.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,653.60 or 0.99945652 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036602 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey (OCN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN.

Odyssey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is primarily a decentralized sharing economy and peer-to-peer ecosystem, aiming to compete with and replace the likes of Airbnb and Uber. Odyssey dreams big – aiming to completely replace the concept of private ownership with an economy in which everything is shared and little is owned. It’s a long way from its goals, of course, but making peer-to-peer sharing more efficient with smart contracts is certainly a step in the right direction.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

