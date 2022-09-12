OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) is General Equity Holdings LP’s 3rd Largest Position

General Equity Holdings LP lifted its position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 449,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. OneWater Marine makes up about 11.5% of General Equity Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. General Equity Holdings LP’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $15,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 55.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 65.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of ONEW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.36. 537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,247. The company has a market cap of $555.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.56. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.70 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 38.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

