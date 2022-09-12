Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Orchid Island Capital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40.
Orchid Island Capital Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 88,792 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 38.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 33,502 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,862,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 320,297 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
