O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $171,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.43.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,168,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $6.17 on Monday, reaching $727.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,888. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $699.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $671.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.33 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.6 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

