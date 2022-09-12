Orion Protocol Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week (ORN)

Orion Protocol (ORN) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $40.54 million and $2.98 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00005301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.20 or 0.00742124 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00014447 BTC.

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

Orion Protocol was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,146,255 coins. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io.

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token.Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform.Find all info regarding the 2020 ORN token swap here.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

