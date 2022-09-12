Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives $105.20 Average PT from Analysts

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $82.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.49. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $125.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.