Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) PT Raised to C$2.30

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.20 to C$2.30 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 283.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Osino Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Osino Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:OSI remained flat at C$0.60 during trading on Monday. 48,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,007. Osino Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60.

About Osino Resources

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of December 31, 2021, it had 14 exploration licenses covering 153,658 hectares located in Namibia.

