OST Trading Up 10% Over Last 7 Days (OST)

OST (OST) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One OST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. OST has a market cap of $398,933.56 and approximately $29,758.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OST has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OST Profile

OST is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The official website for OST is ost.com.

Buying and Selling OST

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

