Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Up 6.1%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.48. 32,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,981,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSTK. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 3.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $528.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.73 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at $157,502.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Overstock.com by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,395,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 65,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,963,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,873,000 after purchasing an additional 172,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.