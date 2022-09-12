Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Oxford BioDynamics Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of OBD stock traded up GBX 0.54 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 14.04 ($0.17). The stock had a trading volume of 17,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.13. Oxford BioDynamics has a 12-month low of GBX 11.05 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 53.60 ($0.65). The stock has a market cap of £14.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95.
Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile
