Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up to $11.00

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $11.83. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 1,164 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $48,660,000.

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.