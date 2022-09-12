Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up to $11.00

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $11.83. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 1,164 shares traded.
Separately, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.
