Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Paramount Group stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 358.68 and a beta of 1.20. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $11.53.

Paramount Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,550.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.