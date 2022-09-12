Paul Carreiro Sells 17,370 Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 17,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.05, for a total transaction of C$2,484,851.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,233,116.83.

Paul Carreiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 2nd, Paul Carreiro sold 42,100 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.13, for a total transaction of C$6,067,696.18.

KXS stock traded up C$0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$143.22. The stock had a trading volume of 30,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,980. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$152.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$148.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.00. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$119.48 and a 52-week high of C$229.98.

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$103.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$217.15.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

