PayAccept (PAYT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $731,918.56

PayAccept (PAYT) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One PayAccept coin can now be bought for $0.0510 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PayAccept has a market cap of $731,918.56 and approximately $40,612.00 worth of PayAccept was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PayAccept has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004485 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.25 or 0.00745459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014366 BTC.

About PayAccept

PayAccept’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. PayAccept’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,358,367 coins. The Reddit community for PayAccept is https://reddit.com/r/PayAccept and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PayAccept’s official Twitter account is @payaccept and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PayAccept is www.payaccept.net.

Buying and Selling PayAccept

According to CryptoCompare, “PayAccept aims to offer its clients access to cryptocurrency and fiat management, crypto-lending, card issuances, and risk management services.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayAccept directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayAccept should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayAccept using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

