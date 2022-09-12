PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,986,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 118,721 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of PayPal worth $229,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 337,048 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in PayPal by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in PayPal by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal Trading Up 2.6 %

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.77. 102,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,966,270. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.07. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $287.19. The company has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

