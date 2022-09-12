Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ PGC opened at $34.69 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $631.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $126,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,572,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 967,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,265,000 after purchasing an additional 28,899 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 797,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,727,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 592,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,599,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

