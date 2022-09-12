Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Bought by Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,608,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,949 shares during the period. Pegasystems accounts for about 9.0% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned about 1.97% of Pegasystems worth $129,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 35,840 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush downgraded Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Pegasystems Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.82. 1,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,966. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $137.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.36). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $274.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.58%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

