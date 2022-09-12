Pendle Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $241,917.00 (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for $0.0671 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $12.40 million and approximately $241,917.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pendle has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s genesis date was April 27th, 2021. Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,769,450 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi. Pendle’s official website is pendle.finance.

Buying and Selling Pendle

According to CryptoCompare, “Pendle is the first protocol that enables the trading of tokenized future yield on an AMM system. It aims to give holders of yield-generating assets the opportunity to generate additional yield and to lock in future yield upfront, while offering traders direct exposure to future yield streams, without the need for an underlying collateral.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

