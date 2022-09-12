Pepemon Pepeballs Price Reaches $32.84 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for $32.84 or 0.00147939 BTC on popular exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $459,757.51 and $3,882.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004506 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00035056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,004.34 or 0.99126931 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00036746 BTC.

About Pepemon Pepeballs

PPBLZ is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. The official website for Pepemon Pepeballs is pepemon.world. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.