PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.29

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 254543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in PG&E by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.