Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PHR. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.92.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of PHR stock opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $76.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $66,661.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at $551,464.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $126,705.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $66,661.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,055 shares of company stock worth $228,467. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,640,000 after acquiring an additional 349,301 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,510,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,536,000 after acquiring an additional 44,021 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,169,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,488,000 after acquiring an additional 520,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Phreesia by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,763,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,468,000 after acquiring an additional 179,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.