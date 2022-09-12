Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PHR. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.92.
Phreesia Stock Performance
Shares of PHR stock opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $76.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Phreesia
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,640,000 after acquiring an additional 349,301 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,510,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,536,000 after acquiring an additional 44,021 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,169,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,488,000 after acquiring an additional 520,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Phreesia by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,763,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,468,000 after acquiring an additional 179,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.
Phreesia Company Profile
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phreesia (PHR)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.