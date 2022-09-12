Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Harvest Management LLC

Harvest Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,374 shares during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride makes up 0.9% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after buying an additional 102,872 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.6% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PPC. Stephens lowered Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

PPC stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $28.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,659. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,006,138.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,345 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,970.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

