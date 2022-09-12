Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PNE traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1.84. 439,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,454. The firm has a market capitalization of C$642.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.56 and a 52 week high of C$2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.58.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$82.76 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pine Cliff Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director William Sanford Rice sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,029,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,955,708. In other news, Director Philip Blake Hodge bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.44 per share, with a total value of C$28,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,069,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,047,382.70. Also, Director William Sanford Rice sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,029,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,955,708. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,992.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNE. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.60 to C$2.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pine Cliff Energy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.