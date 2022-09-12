Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TSE PNE traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1.84. 439,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,454. The firm has a market capitalization of C$642.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.56 and a 52 week high of C$2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.58.
Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$82.76 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Pine Cliff Energy
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNE. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.60 to C$2.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pine Cliff Energy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.
Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.
See Also
