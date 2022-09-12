Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.38.
Planet Fitness Stock Performance
Shares of PLNT opened at $71.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.94. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $61.11 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 97.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.
Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Planet Fitness by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Planet Fitness by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,823,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Planet Fitness by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.