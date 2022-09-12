Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.38.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of PLNT opened at $71.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.94. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $61.11 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 97.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Planet Fitness by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Planet Fitness by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,823,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Planet Fitness by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

