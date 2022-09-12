POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) is Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,312,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793,141 shares during the quarter. POINT Biopharma Global comprises about 4.4% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s holdings in POINT Biopharma Global were worth $18,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 447,863 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PNT traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.38. 94,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,841. The firm has a market cap of $935.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of -0.20. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

