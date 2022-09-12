Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.30

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 4000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.
The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74.
Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.
