Power Corp of Canada Acquires New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,402 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Adobe by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 149,644 shares of the software company’s stock worth $68,181,000 after purchasing an additional 24,745 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $7,372,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $29,925,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.58.

ADBE stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $393.46. The stock had a trading volume of 28,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,491. The firm has a market cap of $184.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $400.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

