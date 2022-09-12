Power Corp of Canada Buys New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $5.26 on Monday, hitting $359.92. The stock had a trading volume of 823 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,734. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

