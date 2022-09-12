Power Corp of Canada Buys New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 239,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,022,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Power Corp of Canada’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 669.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.68. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,428. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.10. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.39 and a 12-month high of $155.00.

