Power Corp of Canada Buys Shares of 30,249 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after purchasing an additional 146,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after purchasing an additional 303,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $85.64. 20,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,398. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.