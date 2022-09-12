Power Corp of Canada Makes New $3.27 Million Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,010,585,000 after buying an additional 1,114,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,139,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,894,000 after buying an additional 226,651 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,007,227,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,960,000 after buying an additional 1,238,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,130,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,429,000 after buying an additional 224,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.6 %

ARE stock traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $159.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,799. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.84. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 85.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

