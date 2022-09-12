Power Corp of Canada Makes New $8.37 Million Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 88,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,367,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Power Corp of Canada’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.93. The stock had a trading volume of 316,646 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.77. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

